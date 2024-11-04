Artem Zub Injury: Practices Monday

Zub (concussion) practiced Monday and could return to the lineup sooner rather than later, per Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia.

Zub has missed the last eight games and might be ready to play as early as Tuesday versus Buffalo, according to Garrioch. The 29-year-old defender hasn't earned a point in three appearances this season, but he has provided four shots on goal, one blocked shot and three hits. Once he's healthy, Zub will probably replace Jacob Bernard-Docker in the lineup.