Artem Zub headshot

Artem Zub Injury: Recovery ongoing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Zub (lower body) remains about a month away from being fully fit, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports Monday.

Based on Zub's announced timeline, the Sens would have needed a very deep run for him to return during the postseason. In 81 regular-season appearances, the 30-year-old blueliner notched five goals and 25 assists, reaching the 30-point threshold for the first time in his six-year NHL career. Hopefully, the team will provide an update in the future, but fantasy managers should anticipate he'll be ready for the start of training camp in the fall.

Artem Zub
Ottawa Senators
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