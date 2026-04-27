Artem Zub Injury: Recovery ongoing
Zub (lower body) remains about a month away from being fully fit, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports Monday.
Based on Zub's announced timeline, the Sens would have needed a very deep run for him to return during the postseason. In 81 regular-season appearances, the 30-year-old blueliner notched five goals and 25 assists, reaching the 30-point threshold for the first time in his six-year NHL career. Hopefully, the team will provide an update in the future, but fantasy managers should anticipate he'll be ready for the start of training camp in the fall.
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