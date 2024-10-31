Artem Zub Injury: Skating solo

Zub (concussion) began skating Thursday but has yet to rejoin his teammates at practice, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

At this point, Zub is unlikely to be in the lineup against the Rangers or Kraken on Friday or Saturday, respectively, considering the team is unlikely to hold a practice between the back-to-back. Still, it's a step in the right direction for the 29-year-old blueliner who has already missed six games due to his concussion. Jacob Bernard-Docker, who has played in all six games without Zub, should continue to see minutes for the time being.