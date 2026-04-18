Artem Zub Injury: Suffers undisclosed injury
Zub sustained an undisclosed injury during Game 1 against Carolina on Saturday, but head coach Travis Green didn't have an update on his status after the game, per Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal.
Zub had three hits in 7:44 of ice time before exiting Saturday's 2-0 loss to the Hurricanes. The 30-year-old had five goals, 30 points, 57 PIM, 66 hits and 120 blocks in 81 regular-season outings while averaging 20:48 of ice time. If Zub can't play in Game 2 on Monday, then Lassi Thomson might draw into the lineup.
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