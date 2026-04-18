Artem Zub headshot

Artem Zub Injury: Suffers undisclosed injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Zub sustained an undisclosed injury during Game 1 against Carolina on Saturday, but head coach Travis Green didn't have an update on his status after the game, per Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal.

Zub had three hits in 7:44 of ice time before exiting Saturday's 2-0 loss to the Hurricanes. The 30-year-old had five goals, 30 points, 57 PIM, 66 hits and 120 blocks in 81 regular-season outings while averaging 20:48 of ice time. If Zub can't play in Game 2 on Monday, then Lassi Thomson might draw into the lineup.

Artem Zub
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Artem Zub See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Artem Zub See More
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
3 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, March 9
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, March 9
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
40 days ago
Category Targets: Increased Roles Ignite Spark
NHL
Category Targets: Increased Roles Ignite Spark
Author Image
Corey Abbott
166 days ago
DraftKings NHL DFS: Picks and Plays for Wednesday, October 15
NHL
DraftKings NHL DFS: Picks and Plays for Wednesday, October 15
Author Image
Chris Morgan
185 days ago
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
205 days ago