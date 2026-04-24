Artem Zub Injury: Unavailable for Saturday
Zub (undisclosed) has been ruled out of Game 4 against Carolina on Saturday, according to Julian McKenzie of The Athletic.
Zub will miss his third straight game after he was injured in Game 1 on April 18. The Senators are hurting on the blue line as Jake Sanderson will also sit out Game 4 with a concussion. Zub had five goals and 25 assists with a plus-22 rating across 81 regular-season games in 2025-26.
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