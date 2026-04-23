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Artem Zub Injury: Unavailable Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Zub (undisclosed) is slated to miss Game 3 against Carolina on Thursday, per Graeme Nichols of The Hockey News.

Zub also missed Game 2 against the Hurricanes on Monday. He had five goals and 30 points in 81 appearances with Ottawa during the 2025-26 regular season. Cameron Crotty is set to draw into the lineup, while Lassi Thomson is projected to be a healthy scratch after participating in Game 2. If Zub was available, then Thomson likely wouldn't have played Monday, and Crotty would probably be scratched Thursday.

Artem Zub
Ottawa Senators
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