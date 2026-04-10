Artem Zub News: Deposits goal in win
Zub scored a goal on four shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.
Zub hadn't scored since Jan. 13 versus the Canucks. During the 33-game goal drought, he still contributed 14 assists and a plus-10 rating. He's hardly a high-scoring defenseman, but Zub has had a career year with 29 points (five goals, 24 helpers), 88 shots on net, 116 blocked shots, 65 hits, 55 PIM and a plus-18 rating over 78 appearances. He offers multi-category upside for fantasy managers needing a boost to close out the campaign.
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