Artem Zub

Artem Zub News: Logs helper on empty-netter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Zub notched an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

Zub has three helpers over his last eight outings, and he's added a plus-6 rating and 16 blocked shots in that span. The shutdown defender is at 13 points, 56 shots on net, 114 blocks, 57 hits and a plus-4 rating through 54 contests. While his offense isn't that impressive, his defensive play keeps him in the Senators' top four.

Artem Zub
Ottawa Senators
