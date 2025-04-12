Artem Zub News: Logs helper on empty-netter
Zub notched an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.
Zub has three helpers over his last eight outings, and he's added a plus-6 rating and 16 blocked shots in that span. The shutdown defender is at 13 points, 56 shots on net, 114 blocks, 57 hits and a plus-4 rating through 54 contests. While his offense isn't that impressive, his defensive play keeps him in the Senators' top four.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now