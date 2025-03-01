Fantasy Hockey
Artem Zub

Artem Zub News: Nabs helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Zub logged an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.

Zub ended a five-game point drought with the helper on Michael Amadio's empty-netter. The 29-year-old Zub continues to serve as a stay-at-home defender in a top-four role. He's earned nine points, 39 shots on net, 75 blocked shots, 37 hits and a minus-5 rating over 34 contests in an injury-plagued campaign.




