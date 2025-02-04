Artem Zub News: Picks up two assists in win

Zub notched two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

The 29-year-old blueliner delivered his first multi-point performance since Nov. 12, helping to set up tallies by Jake Sanderson in the second period and David Perron in the third. Injuries cost Zub significant time over the first three months of the season and severely limited his production, but he's begun to find a groove -- over the last 11 games, he's churned out two goals and six points.