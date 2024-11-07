Fantasy Hockey
Artem Zub News: Playing versus Isles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Zub (concussion) will be in the lineup to face the Islanders on Thursday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Zub is set to return to the top pairing alongside Jake Sanderson after having missed the last nine games due to his concussion. Prior to getting hurt, the 29-year-old blueliner had yet to get his name on the scoresheet through three appearances while chipping in just three hits, four shots and one block. At this point, Zub may face an uphill battle to get over the 20-point threshold again this year.

