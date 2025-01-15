Artem Zub News: Pots empty-netter Tuesday

Zub scored an empty-net goal in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Islanders.

It was the 29-year-old blueliner's first goal of the season, and his first point in seven games since returning from a broken foot he suffered in late November. Zub won't provide much offense, but he can be an asset in fantasy formats that value other categories, producing 18 blocked shots, nine hits and a plus-3 rating in those seven contests.