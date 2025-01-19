Artem Zub News: Pots game-winner in road win

Zub found the back of the net on his only shot in Sunday's 2-1 win over New Jersey.

Zub scored the game-winning goal Sunday, beating Jacob Markstrom with a wrist shot from the point on the blocker side early in the third period. Zub added one hit, five blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in 21:48 of ice time. The right-shot blueliner has netted two goals over his last four outings, but he hasn't registered a helper since Nov. 12. However, he was sidelined for 16 games from Nov. 25 - Dec. 29 due to a fractured foot. On the season, Zub has contributed two goals and four points through 21 appearances this campaign.