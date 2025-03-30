Artem Zub News: Secures assist Saturday

Zub logged an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Zub helped out on Drake Batherson's first-period tally. Over 14 games in March, Zub has racked up three assists, a plus-5 rating and 27 blocked shots. The 29-year-old blueliner serves as a shutdown defenseman in a top-four role, so he shouldn't be expected to do much on offense. He's at 11 points, 49 shots on net, 49 hits, 100 blocks, 26 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 47 appearances this season.