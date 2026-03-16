Artem Zub News: Send two assists in win

Zub notched two assists, two PIM and three blocked shots in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Sharks.

Zub has picked up the pace with five helpers and a plus-5 rating over his last six games. The 30-year-old defenseman is playing in a top-four role, and there's been a little more room for him offensively in the absence of Jake Sanderson (upper body). Zub has 24 points -- one shy of his career high from 2023-24 -- and he's added 70 shots on net, 58 hits, 92 blocked shots, 40 PIM and a plus-17 rating over 65 outings.