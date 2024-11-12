Artem Zub News: Two apples in win

Zub put up two assists in a 3-0 win over Toronto on Tuesday.

They were his first assists and points of the year. Zub also threw two hits and fired two shots. He missed nine games to a concussion, so expect him to take some time to get back into game action. Zub's career mark of 25 points was set last season in Ottawa (five goals, 20 assists; 69 games). Interesting fantasy trivia -- Zub has played 256 games in the NHL without registering a power-play point.