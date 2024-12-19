Artemi Panarin Injury: Still sporting non-contact sweater
Panarin (upper body) practiced in a non-contact sweater Thursday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
While Panarin did work in his customary first-line role, the fact that he hasn't been cleared for contact yet raises doubts regarding his availability versus the Stars on Friday. Prior to getting hurt, the Russian winger was rolling with three goals and seven helpers across his last seven outings, including four power-play points.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now