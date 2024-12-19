Fantasy Hockey
Artemi Panarin

Artemi Panarin Injury: Still sporting non-contact sweater

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 19, 2024 at 10:27am

Panarin (upper body) practiced in a non-contact sweater Thursday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

While Panarin did work in his customary first-line role, the fact that he hasn't been cleared for contact yet raises doubts regarding his availability versus the Stars on Friday. Prior to getting hurt, the Russian winger was rolling with three goals and seven helpers across his last seven outings, including four power-play points.

Artemi Panarin
New York Rangers

