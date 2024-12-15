Artemi Panarin Injury: Won't play Sunday

Panarin (upper body) won't play in Sunday's matchup against the Blues.

Panarin is day-to-day after logging 14:22 of ice time in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Kings. He has amassed 15 goals, 36 points and 94 shots on net through 29 appearances this season. Panarin will be replaced in Sunday's lineup by Jonny Brodzinski, and Jimmy Vesey will draw in for Kaapo Kakko, who will be a healthy scratch.