Artemi Panarin headshot

Artemi Panarin News: Big three-point effort in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Panarin had a goal and two assists in a 7-6 overtime win over Toronto on Saturday.

The goal was his 27th of the season; it was his first multi-point game since March 19 (eight games). Panarin is on a three-game, five-point scoring streak (one goal, four assists). He is hoping for a return to the postseason; his last effort there came in 2023-24 with the Rangers.

Artemi Panarin
Los Angeles Kings
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