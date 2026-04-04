Artemi Panarin News: Big three-point effort in win

Panarin had a goal and two assists in a 7-6 overtime win over Toronto on Saturday.

The goal was his 27th of the season; it was his first multi-point game since March 19 (eight games). Panarin is on a three-game, five-point scoring streak (one goal, four assists). He is hoping for a return to the postseason; his last effort there came in 2023-24 with the Rangers.