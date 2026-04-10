Artemi Panarin News: Collects pair of helpers
Panarin notched two assists, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.
Panarin has a goal and six helpers over five games in April. He had a hand in both of Adrian Kempe's tallies in this contest. Panarin is up to 27 goals, 55 assists, 220 shots on net and a minus-7 rating across 74 appearances this season. He's guaranteed to finish above a point-per-game pace for the ninth year in a row as he continues to be an elite top-line presence.
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