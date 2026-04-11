Artemi Panarin News: Continues to lead march to playoffs
Panarin scored the game's only goal in a 1-0 victory over Edmtonton on Saturday.
Panarin stole the puck from Evan Bouchard at the blue line in his own zone and took off on a breakaway. He slung a wrist shot that beat Connor Ingram glove side. Panarin has 26 points, including nine goals, in 23 games since arriving in Los Angeles in a Feb. 4 trade. He has 28 goals, 55 assists and 221 shots in 75 games this season. The Kings have three games remaining and are looking to secure the second wild card in the Western Conference. They are one point up on Nashville as of Saturday and have one game in hand. However, Panarin will lead the push for the Kings, as they need to finish ahead of the Preds, which holds the regulation-wins tiebreaker (28-21).
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