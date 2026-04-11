Artemi Panarin headshot

Artemi Panarin News: Continues to lead march to playoffs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Panarin scored the game's only goal in a 1-0 victory over Edmtonton on Saturday.

Panarin stole the puck from Evan Bouchard at the blue line in his own zone and took off on a breakaway. He slung a wrist shot that beat Connor Ingram glove side. Panarin has 26 points, including nine goals, in 23 games since arriving in Los Angeles in a Feb. 4 trade. He has 28 goals, 55 assists and 221 shots in 75 games this season. The Kings have three games remaining and are looking to secure the second wild card in the Western Conference. They are one point up on Nashville as of Saturday and have one game in hand. However, Panarin will lead the push for the Kings, as they need to finish ahead of the Preds, which holds the regulation-wins tiebreaker (28-21).

Artemi Panarin
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Artemi Panarin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Artemi Panarin See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
2 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
Author Image
Corey Abbott
5 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
Author Image
Chris Morgan
5 days ago
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
6 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Reflection
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Reflection
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
12 days ago