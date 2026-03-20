Artemi Panarin News: Contributes two points

Panarin scored a power-play goal on four shots, dished an assist and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flyers.

Panarin has four goals and eight assists over eight outings in March. The 34-year-old winger is up to 15 points over 12 contests with the Kings. Accounting for his time with the Rangers to start the year, Panarin has 23 goals, 49 assists, 190 shots on net and a minus-9 rating across 64 appearances. He's been a great fit on the Kings' top line and should continue to help fantasy managers down the stretch.