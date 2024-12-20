Artemi Panarin News: Earns assist in return

Panarin produced an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 3-1 win over the Stars.

Panarin missed two games due to an upper-body injury, but he was able to log 17:25 of ice time Friday. He picked up where he left off -- the winger has three goals and eight assists over his last eight appearances. Panarin is up to 15 goals, 22 helpers, 97 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 30 contests this season as arguably the Rangers' most important forward.