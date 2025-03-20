Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Artemi Panarin headshot

Artemi Panarin News: Eleven-game, 16-point streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Panarin had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs on Thursday.

Panarin has been the most consistent Ranger on the ice all season long. And he's been hot in March -- he has put up at least a point in all 11 games this month, and he has 16 points, including eight goals, in that span. Panarin also has 35 shots in that span. He won't come close to his 120 points of last season, but his 31 goals and 75 points (68 games) are still strong numbers.

Artemi Panarin
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now