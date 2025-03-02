Artemi Panarin News: Ends goal drought

Panarin scored a goal on seven shots and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Predators.

Panarin had been limited to two assists over his previous six games. The 33-year-old winger ended the goal drought in the first period and also set up a J.T. Miller tally in the second. Panarin is up to 24 goals, 61 points (21 on the power play), 177 shots on net and a minus-10 rating through 58 appearances. He's still producing at an elite level, but he's on track for his lowest point total in four years and his worst points-per-game mark since 2017-18.