Artemi Panarin News: Extends lead Thursday

Panarin scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Canucks.

Panarin scored in the final minute of the second period, likely putting a pin in any comeback effort the Canucks could have attempted. The 34-year-old winger saw his six-game point streak end Tuesday versus the Flames, but he continues to deliver in a top-line role for the Kings. He has 18 points in 16 games since he was traded to Los Angeles, giving him 26 goals, 49 assists, 204 shots on net and a minus-10 rating over 68 appearances this season.