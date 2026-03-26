Artemi Panarin headshot

Artemi Panarin News: Extends lead Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Panarin scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Canucks.

Panarin scored in the final minute of the second period, likely putting a pin in any comeback effort the Canucks could have attempted. The 34-year-old winger saw his six-game point streak end Tuesday versus the Flames, but he continues to deliver in a top-line role for the Kings. He has 18 points in 16 games since he was traded to Los Angeles, giving him 26 goals, 49 assists, 204 shots on net and a minus-10 rating over 68 appearances this season.

Artemi Panarin
Los Angeles Kings
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