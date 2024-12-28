Artemi Panarin News: Finds twine in loss

Panarin scored a goal on six shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Lightning.

Panarin's tally tied the game at 1-1 midway through the first period. The 33-year-old winger had gone seven games without a goal, though he had five assists in that span. While his scoring pace has slowed down, Panarin remains arguably the best forward on the Rangers' roster with 16 goals, 38 points, 105 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 33 appearances.