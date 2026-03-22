Artemi Panarin News: Forces overtime Sunday
Panarin scored a goal on four shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Mammoth.
Panarin extended his point streak to six games (four goals, five assists) with the tally, which tied the game at 16:30 of the third period. The 34-year-old is up to 25 goals, 74 points, 197 shots on net and a minus-11 rating over 66 outings between the Kings and Rangers, with 17 of those points coming across 14 games with Los Angeles. Panarin is a must-start option in fantasy even as the Kings continue to have a middling offense.
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