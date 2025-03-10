Artemi Panarin News: Keeps scoring streak alive

Panarin scored a goal and took five shots on goal in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Panarin found the back of the net with only 29 seconds left in the first period and evened things up 1-1 at that time, but perhaps more importantly that tip-in represented his fifth consecutive game finding the back of the net. Panarin is up to 28 goals and 67 points this season across 62 appearances, and he's at a pretty good pace to average more than one point per game for an eighth consecutive season.