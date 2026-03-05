Artemi Panarin headshot

Artemi Panarin News: One of each in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Panarin scored a goal on two shots, added a power-play assist and went plus-3 in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.

The goal 3:17 into the game was Panarin's first as a King. He's earned five points in five contests with his new team since he was traded from the Rangers. For the season, Panarin has 20 goals, 62 points, 169 shots on net and a minus-14 rating across 57 appearances. Panarin has claimed a top-line role as expected and should perform at a point-per-game pace at a minimum.

Artemi Panarin
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Artemi Panarin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Artemi Panarin See More
Hutch's Hockey: Follow Your Plans
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Follow Your Plans
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
3 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
4 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Corey Abbott
7 days ago
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
10 days ago