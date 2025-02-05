Fantasy Hockey
Artemi Panarin headshot

Artemi Panarin News: Opens scoring in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Panarin scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Bruins.

Panarin has scored in consecutive contests and has earned five points over his last three outings. The winger converted on a pass from Mika Zibanejad to open the scoring 6:07 into the second period. Panarin is up to 23 goals, 57 points, 157 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 51 appearances. The Rangers' new-look top line with Panarin and Zibanejad centered by J.T. Miller has played well, so all three should be major factors in fantasy for the rest of the campaign.

Artemi Panarin
New York Rangers
