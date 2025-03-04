Artemi Panarin News: Pots 25th tally of season

Panarin scored an empty-net goal and added an assist in Monday's 4-0 win over the Islanders.

The goal was his 25th of the season, the eighth time in his career Panarin has reached that plateau. Predictably, the 33-year-old hasn't been able to replicate his massive 2023-24 campaign, but Panarin has still been productive this season with 63 points in 59 appearances. He's got another milestone in his sights if he can stay hot over the Rangers' final 21 games -- Panarin needs 10 more goals for 300 in his career.