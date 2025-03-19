Artemi Panarin News: Pots goal No. 30

Panarin scored his 30th goal of the season in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Flames.

The 33-year-old opened the scoring just 73 seconds into the first period, but the Rangers' offense fell asleep after that and eventually got outshot 35-13 on the night. Panarin has reached 30 goals for the second straight season and the fifth time in his career, and he could hit another milestone in 2024-25 -- he sits five tallies short of 300.