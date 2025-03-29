Artemi Panarin News: Pots pair of goals

Panarin scored twice on three shots in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Sharks.

Panarin scored twice in a span of 1:54 during the first period, and that was ultimately all the Rangers needed. He put up seven multi-point efforts over 15 games in March, accumulating 10 goals and 10 assists for the month. The winger is up to 33 tallies, 79 points, 213 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 72 appearances. His two best goal-scoring seasons have been the last two campaigns, so Panarin is still very much producing at an elite level among NHL forwards.