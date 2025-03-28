Artemi Panarin News: Provides pair of assists

Panarin notched two assists and two shots on goal in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Panarin started March on an 11-game point streak, but he went scoreless over the last two games. He was back at it on offense by helping out on Adam Fox's first-period tally and Mika Zibanejad's power-play goal in the third. Panarin has 31 goals, 46 helpers, 23 power-play points, 210 shots on net and a minus-5 rating across 71 outings this season.