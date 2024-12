Panarin (upper body) is set to play Friday versus the Stars, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Panarin is set to return from a two-game absence due to the injury. The 33-year-old winger has racked up 15 goals and 36 points over 29 outings in 2024-25, including 10 points in seven contests prior to his absence. Panarin will play on the top line and first power-play unit.