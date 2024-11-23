Artemi Panarin News: Scores both goals in loss

Panarin scored twice on six shots and went minus-2 in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Oilers.

Panarin snapped a five-game goal drought and his first multi-game slump in the points column with his fourth multi-goal effort of the season. The 33-year-old winger is up to 12 tallies, 26 points, 67 shots on net and a plus-1 rating over 19 appearances. While Panarin adds no physicality, his scoring is elite, and that's enough to keep him in fantasy lineups on an every-game basis.