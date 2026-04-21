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Artemi Panarin News: Scores lone goal again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Panarin scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Avalanche in Game 2.

Panarin has scored both of the Kings' goals this postseason, and they've both been on the power play. While it's good to see the Kings' big trade acquisition live up to the hype, Panarin can't carry the team all by himself, as they're now facing a 2-0 deficit in this first-round series. Look for Panarin to remain a threat to produce offense as the series shifts to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Thursday and Game 4 on Sunday.

Artemi Panarin
Los Angeles Kings
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