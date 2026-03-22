Artemi Panarin News: Scores power-play goal in loss
Panarin scored a power-play goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Sabres.
Panarin opened the scoring at 10:48 of the first period, but the Kings didn't solve Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen a second time. With three goals and five assists during a five-game point streak, Panarin is doing his part on offense. He's up to 24 goals, 73 points (22 on the power play), 193 shots on net and a minus-11 rating over 65 outings between the Kings and the Rangers this season.
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