Artemi Panarin News: Scores power-play goal in loss

Panarin scored a power-play goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Sabres.

Panarin opened the scoring at 10:48 of the first period, but the Kings didn't solve Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen a second time. With three goals and five assists during a five-game point streak, Panarin is doing his part on offense. He's up to 24 goals, 73 points (22 on the power play), 193 shots on net and a minus-11 rating over 65 outings between the Kings and the Rangers this season.