Artemi Panarin News: Scores twice in Thursday's win

Panarin scored two goals on four shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-3 win over Utah.

Panarin's first goal tied the game at 1-1 in the first period, and he added an empty-netter in the final minute of the third. The 33-year-old has three goals and five assists over his last six outings. For the season, the star winger has 19 goals, 47 points, 128 shots on net and a minus-6 rating over 42 appearances.