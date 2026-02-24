Artemi Panarin News: Set for Kings' debut
Panarin (not injury related) was working on a line with Alex Laferriere and Adrian Kempe ahead of Wednesday's clash with Vegas, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.
In addition to his top-six role, Panarin figures to link up with the No. 1 power-play as he makes his team debut versus the Golden Knights. In 52 games with the Rangers this year, the veteran winger notched 19 goals and 38 helpers, including 17 power-play points. Unless Panarin goes on a tear, he could miss the 35-goal mark for the first time since 2022-23.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Artemi Panarin See More
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150Yesterday
-
NHL Trade Tips
NHL Trade Tips: Pre-Deadline AdviceYesterday
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!2 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Rest, Refuel and Plot15 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 519 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Artemi Panarin See More