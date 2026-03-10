Artemi Panarin headshot

Artemi Panarin News: Shines against former club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Panarin scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Facing the team he spent two seasons with prior to signing with the Rangers, Panarin scored his own tally late in the first period before finding a wide-open Adrian Kempe coming over the boards on a change in OT to set up the game-winner. Panarin has racked up two goals and eight points in seven games since being traded to the Kings, and he'll likely need to stay hot if his new club is going to climb back into a playoff spot.

Artemi Panarin
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Artemi Panarin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Artemi Panarin See More
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
2 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Chris Morgan
3 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
5 days ago