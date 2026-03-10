Artemi Panarin News: Shines against former club

Panarin scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Facing the team he spent two seasons with prior to signing with the Rangers, Panarin scored his own tally late in the first period before finding a wide-open Adrian Kempe coming over the boards on a change in OT to set up the game-winner. Panarin has racked up two goals and eight points in seven games since being traded to the Kings, and he'll likely need to stay hot if his new club is going to climb back into a playoff spot.