Artemi Panarin headshot

Artemi Panarin News: Slides assist in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Panarin provided an assist and four shots on goal in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Oilers.

Panarin's point streak is up to nine games (six goals, seven assists), spanning all of March. The 33-year-old kept the run going with the primary helper on Will Cuylle's tally in the second period. Panarin is up to 72 points, 202 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 66 outings. Consistent scoring production is a hallmark of Panarin's game and makes him a player fantasy managers can lean on heading into the final month of the season.

