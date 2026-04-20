Artemi Panarin headshot

Artemi Panarin News: Tallies late to break up shutout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Panarin scored a power-play goal on two shots in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Avalanche in Game 1.

Panarin surged down the stretch with 27 points over the last 26 games of the regular season to help the Kings win a battle for a wild-card spot. He totaled 84 points (23 on the power play) and 224 shots on net and a minus-7 rating over 78 outings between the Kings and the Rangers in the regular season. Panarin is a lock for point-per-game production in the regular season, but he hasn't displayed offense as consistently in the playoffs, earning 21 goals and 40 helpers over 73 postseason outings across eight previous playoff runs.

Artemi Panarin
Los Angeles Kings
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