Artemi Panarin News: Three points in OT win
Panarin produced a goal and two assists in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Wild.
His unassisted tally was a thing of beauty -- the puck slipped off Marco Rossi's stick at the Rangers' blue line to create a turnover, and Panarin outraced two other Wild players down the ice to score on a breakaway. The 33-year-old star's helper on Vincent Trocheck's OT winner might have been an even better display of skill, as Panarin's shot-pass somehow slipped under Filip Gustavsson's pad for an easy tap-in. Panarin has racked up three straight multi-point performances, and he's up to 34 goals and 82 points through 73 appearances on the season as he tries to drag the Rangers into the playoffs.
