Artemi Panarin News: Three points in win

Panarin scored a power-play goal, dished two assists and took four shots on goal in Sunday's 4-2 win over Vegas.

All three of Panarin's points came in the third period including his power-play goal with just under two minutes to go. Sunday's performance was his third showcase with multiple power-play points this season. The 33-year-old winger is up to 22 goals, 34 assists, 56 points and 153 shots on net in 50 contests this year. Panarin currently ranks just outside the top 20 in the NHL's point leaderboard. He has four points since the addition of J.T. Miller to the Rangers' top line. Panarin is in an improved situation with his new center and is likely to challenge the 90-point mark this season.