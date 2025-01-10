Artemi Panarin News: Ties game on power play

Panarin scored a power-play goal on four shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Devils.

Panarin's tally tied the game at 2-2 in the second period. The 33-year-old winger has five points over his last three games, and with the Rangers scoring 13 times in that span, the team's offense as a whole may be coming around. Panarin is up to 17 goals, 44 points (14 on the power play), 119 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 39 appearances in his usual top-six role.