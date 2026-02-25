Artemi Panarin headshot

Artemi Panarin News: Two assists in team debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Panarin notched two assists, three shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Golden Knights.

Panarin set up Quinton Byfield on the power play in the first period and also helped out on an Adrian Kempe tally in the second. This was Panarin's debut for the Kings, which came after a Feb. 4 trade and subsequent two-year contract extension. The Kings don't score a lot, but they're at least in the middle of a playoff race, so that could give Panarin a little extra motivation. He's earned 59 points (18 on the power play), 161 shots on net and a minus-16 rating over 53 appearances this season when accounting for his time with the Rangers.

Artemi Panarin
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Artemi Panarin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Artemi Panarin See More
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
3 days ago
NHL Trade Tips: Pre-Deadline Advice
NHL
NHL Trade Tips: Pre-Deadline Advice
Author Image
Michael Finewax
3 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
4 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Rest, Refuel and Plot
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Rest, Refuel and Plot
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
17 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
21 days ago