Artemi Panarin News: Two assists in team debut
Panarin notched two assists, three shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Golden Knights.
Panarin set up Quinton Byfield on the power play in the first period and also helped out on an Adrian Kempe tally in the second. This was Panarin's debut for the Kings, which came after a Feb. 4 trade and subsequent two-year contract extension. The Kings don't score a lot, but they're at least in the middle of a playoff race, so that could give Panarin a little extra motivation. He's earned 59 points (18 on the power play), 161 shots on net and a minus-16 rating over 53 appearances this season when accounting for his time with the Rangers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Artemi Panarin See More
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 1503 days ago
-
NHL Trade Tips
NHL Trade Tips: Pre-Deadline Advice3 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!4 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Rest, Refuel and Plot17 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 521 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Artemi Panarin See More