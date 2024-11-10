Artemi Panarin News: Two-point effort Saturday
Panarin scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Red Wings.
After helping to set up Chris Kreider in the first period for what proved to be the game-winner, Panarin found the back of the net himself late in the second. The 33-year-old doesn't appear to be interested in regressing from his 49-goal, 120-point eruption in 2023-24, and through the first 13 games of the current campaign Panarin's already racked up 10 goals and 21 points.
