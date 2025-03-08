Fantasy Hockey
Artemi Panarin News: Two points in Ottawa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Panarin produced a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators.

The veteran forward helped set up a Carson Soucy tally in the first period before scoring his own in the third, giving the Rangers a 3-1 lead that slipped away late. Panarin has found the back of the net in four straight games, picking up four goals and seven points over that stretch, and he sits three goals away from his fifth career 30-goal campaign.

Artemi Panarin
New York Rangers
